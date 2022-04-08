Group Of Teens Slash & Beat A Man In NYC Subway

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

For a while now the crime rate for New York City subway stations have been steadily climbing with no end in sight and the violence that erupted earlier this week on a subway train is the latest example of how bad things have gotten.

The New York Post is reporting that on Wednesday (April 6) a 48-year-old man was riding a northbound B train around 4:20 p.m. when he crossed paths with a group of rowdy teenagers believed to be between the ages of 16 and 17. As the train moved abruptly as trains are known to do, one of the teens accidentally stepped on the man’s shoes and sparked an argument between the two on the spot. Unfortunately for the 48-year-old, these kids were about that life.

“The group of suspects then punched the rider in the face and arms – and cut him on the forehead with an unknown sharp object, police said.”

“The crew got off the train at Cathedral Parkway-110th Street in Morningside Heights, cops said.”

Son must’ve had the cripsy Timbs or Jordans on if he was that upset about getting his footwear stepped on. Just sayin.’ And damn, cut his forehead? Not even his cheek where he can grow a beard and hide it, but his forehead. Gave that man a permanent shape-up, b. SMH.

The victim was taken to the BronxCare Health System where he was treated for his injuries and released.

On Friday police released a subway video of the four suspects which showed the teens wearing ski masks as they made their way through the turnstiles. No arrests have been made as of yet.

If you’re a straphanger in the big apple, be safe out there and if a group of ski mask wearing teens accidentally step on your kicks, just take that L, b.

