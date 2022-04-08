THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This past Wednesday night (April 6) “Carpool Karaoke” returned to The Late Late Show With James Corden after a two-year hiatus (it’s been that long?!) so to make a big splash for the big comeback, the late night talk show host enlisted the talents of the Barbz herself, Nicki Minaj.

Kicking off the car ride with a rendition of her smash hit, “Anaconda,” Nicki went and got into her British accent bag and gave a comedic conversation talking like she was straight out of London. After admitting that she might sound like Adele, Nicki went on to rip her verse on “Monster” during which she was paired side-by-side with Adele’s rendition of the classic Nicki verse. Naturally it was only right that Nicki would go on to sing Adele’s classic cut “Someone Like You” acapella style and didn’t sound half bad.

Check out the entire Carpool Karaoke below and let us know your favorite Nicki Minaj moment of the segment.

Nicki Minaj Goes British With It On “Carpool Karaoke” With James Corden was originally published on hiphopwired.com

