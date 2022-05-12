More Charges Add Up For Young Thug After Police Raid Home

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Young Thug and several members of the alleged Young Stoner Life street gang were indicted on RICO and gang activity charges, with the Atlanta rapper now facing additional felony charges. After a raid of the popular and influential artist’s home, police tacked on a number of new charges in a case that is increasing in notoriety.

WSB-TV reports that Young Thug, born Jeffrey Williams, saw his Buckhead home raided by Atlanta police, turning up a number of weapons and drugs thus adding to the gravity of the entertainer’s legal situation.

The news outlet obtained records from the Fulton County Jail listing out the additional charges Thugger faces, which include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and other charges related to criminal street gang activity.

WSB-TV also obtained documents listing what was found inside Thug’s home, including nearly two dozen bottles of a THC-infused YSL Slime Drink, almost 1,300 grams of marijuana, over two dozen bottles of promethazine codeine syrup, a Glock 30S .45 caliber firearm, a Glock 357 firearm, a FN Five Seven firearm, a Glock 19 9mm firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P firearm, and a fully automatic Glock 45 9mm handgun with an extended magazine with a converter switch

Thug is one of 29 members of the alleged street gang YSL and seemingly is being framed as the leader of the operation. Thug’s attorney is maintaining that his client is innocent and vows to clear the rapper’s name.

More Charges Add Up For Young Thug After Police Raid Home was originally published on hiphopwired.com