THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The man known as the “Toxic King” is all in his element these days what with his darts aimed at Lori Harvey just a month after being named the best rapper alive and whatnot.

Looking to continue his hot streak, Future keeps his latest album I Never Liked You buzzing with some new visuals to “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ” where he keeps things simple and just dances away to the beat while flossing a bedazzled jacket that probably costs more than your car.

Elsewhere Benny The Butcher continues to collect every available bag and in the visuals to BLK ODYSSY’s “Benny’s Got A Gun,” the Butcher follows a man who’s been beaten to a pulp and eventually decides to exact vengeance on his perpetrators.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A$AP Ant and Curren$y, D Flowers, and more.

FUTURE – “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ”

BLK ODYSSY FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER & GEORGE CLINTON – “BENNY’S GOT A GUN”

A$AP ANT & CURREN$Y – “3AM N NEW ORLEANS”

D FLOWERS – “N*GGAS TELLIN’”

JUNGLE – “GOOD TIMES/PROBLEMZ”

KWENGFACE & DUSTY LOCANE – “STEP OUT”

BABYFACE RAY FT. VEEZE – “SPENDING SPREE”

Future “Puffin On Zootiez,” BLK ODYSSY ft. Benny The Butcher & George Clinton “Benny’s Got A Gun” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com