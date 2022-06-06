The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The numbers keep piling up for Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately for him and the Browns, they aren’t exactly the numbers they’re looking for.

According to ESPN, Deshaun Watson is now facing a 24th lawsuit from a woman claiming inappropriate sexual conduct during a therapeutic massage session.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Per ESPN

Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, raising the number of women who have accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions to 24.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff massaged Watson twice. The first session, the lawsuit says, was cut short because “Watson had to leave abruptly after taking a phone call.”

Finish this story [here]

We’ll update this story as details emerge.

The Latest:

Lil Nas X Responds to BET Awards Snub, Queen Latifah Speaks Out

Dave Chappelle Donating Show Sales To Buffalo Shooting Victims’ Families

Commentary: Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC Tries To Buy Black Voters With Gas Vouchers

Former No Limit Rapper Skull Duggery Has Reportedly Died

Benny The Butcher “Welcome To The States,” Wiz Khalifa & Girl Talk “Ready For Love” & More | Daily Visuals

Queen Latifah Looked Like Royalty In A Bibhu Mohapatra Ensemble On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Lizzo Shows Off Her Fashionable Yitty Fits In A June Haul On Instagram

How Black Voters Could Be The Difference For Karen Bass In Tight Los Angeles Mayor Race

Jurassic World Dominion’s DeWanda Wise Tests Her Dinosaur Knowledge In Fun Trivia Game

White Pastor Found Guilty Of High Treason, Plotted To Kill Black People By Poisoning Water

Deshaun Watson Faces Lawsuit From 24th Massage Therapist was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com