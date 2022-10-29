Gabrielle Union Walks Into Age 50 ‘Like A Champion’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Happy 50th birthday to the beautiful Gabrielle Union! This actress just keeps getting better with time and today, on her milestone birthday, she’s looking better than ever!

The gorgeous starlet took to Instagram to show her fans and followers how she’s walking into her new year and new age and of course she’s doing it in style. The beauty shared a short Instagram Reel of herself donning a black and gold dress with a long train by Mugler. Styled by Thomas Christos, the birthday girl was all smiles as she strutted her stuff in her designer ensemble, pairing the look with black strappy heels. As for her hair, she wore her black locs in micro twists which she had pulled back in a half up, half down style. The beauty wore minimal jewelry and soft glam on her face and served face and body for her birthday post.

” the beauty captioned the fashionable Instagram Reel in honor of her milestone birthday. Check out the post below. “Walkin Into 50… Like A Champion” the beauty captioned the fashionable Instagram Reel in honor of her milestone birthday. Check out the post below.

It’s safe to say that the birthday girl looks good! And her followers certainly agree as they flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “Go Awf Queen ,” wrote one fan while others shared their birthday wishes for the beautiful birthday girl.

Happy 50th, Gabrielle!

