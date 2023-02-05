Beyoncé Is Now The Most Grammy Awarded Artist In History With 32 Wins

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Bey is now the official queen of the Grammys! Beyoncé has just won the Grammy award for the best electronic/dance album for Rennaiasce, bringing her 22-year total wins to 32 and breaking the record for the most Grammy wins in history (topping Hungarian conductor Georg Solti who previously held the record with 31 wins).

Upon accepting her award, the beautiful songstress was visibly emotional and excited about the honor and took to the stage to give a heartfelt speech of gratitude. “Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night,” the singer said. “I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here, but he’s here in spirit,” she added. “I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching.”

She also went on to thank the Queer community for inventing the genre, a mention that was met with rounds of applause from the Grammys audience. Check out a snippet of the beauty’s speech below.

Following behind the Grammy awarded artist is music producer and songwriter Quincy Jones holding 28 wins, singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder with 25 wins, and her hubby, Jay-Z at 24 wins.

Congratulations to Beyoncé for making history tonight!

