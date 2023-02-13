Rihanna Tributes André Leon Talley With Her Halftime Show Fit

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna honored fallen fashion icon André Leon Talley during her half-time performance at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday evening.

The Fenty founder (and her unborn guest star) stood in the center of a floating stage rocking a floor-length puffer coat designed by Alaïa. She slipped the outerwear over her fire-engine red Lowe outfit styled by Jahleel Weaver while performing her 2012 hit Diamonds.

Leon Talley, who passed away in January of 2022, was known for his love of comfortable luxury. He often wore caftans and robes, and his red Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat was a wardrobe staple of the former editor and creative director.

Rihanna proved her commitment to the influence person and not the platform by placing Leon Talley’s legacies on one of the world’s biggest stages.

The superstar has not released a statement confirming that her choice was intentional, but whether she meant to or not, she showcased Leon Talley’s stylish influence to the world.

Vogue may have made Leon Talley a household name, but his talent put him in that position. His Southern twang, comprehensive design knowledge, and fearless persona are all infused into today’s fashion media landscape. His mentorship and criticism helped craft the aesthetic of our closets.

The visual nod from the superstar showed the respect many on social media felt Vogue did not show Leon Talley. Talley served the mainstream fashion publication for many years in different capacities, including as an Editor-at-Large. He embodied and elevated the brand in public spaces whenever he could.

But despite his role as a recurring host on the red carpet for the Met gala, where he interviewed Rihanna multiple times, he was not selected as the theme for this year’s upcoming May 1 event.

Some, including fashion historian Cora Harrington, saw the decision not to center him the year after his death as disrespectful.

His death also did not earn him a solo cover, though it did merit an obituary and post featuring his colorful life in pictures. Leon Talley faced more challenges as the industry elite turned away from him.

The icon was surrounded by opulent possessions, Christie’s is holding an estate sale of coveted selections from his impressive collection of art and fashion on February 16. But reports began circulating that his personal finances were not secure later in his life. The New York Times reported that the idol had been unceremoniously dispossessed as the gilded handshake agreements gave way to the limitations of an income influx.

Leon Talley wrote that he felt underappreciated and discarded by the fashion industry in his 2020 memoir “The Chiffon Trenches.”

At a time when every industry is slashing staff and those with cool job titles are becoming victims to the backlash of the great resignation seeing Leon Talley’s impact instantly recognized is refreshing.

Rihanna and her stylist’s choice proved that no matter his account balance or job title when he transitioned, his undeniable contributions will never go out of style.

Rihanna Tributes André Leon Talley With Her Halftime Show Fit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com