Fans Hope They Don’t Catch Their Mama Nem On Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary

Hulu announced Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told documentary from executive producers Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke. Many fans express their concern online, hoping they don’t see their parents in the upcoming documentary. Read more inside.

The streaming platform has secured the rights to tell one of the most legendary stories in Black culture and history – Freaknik. Variety shared an exclusive report that Hulu announced Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, an original documentary chronicling how the infamous event came to prominence. It will also document its swift demise.

According to the project’s synopsis, it “recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage,” raising the question: “Can the magic of Freaknik be brought back 40 years later?”

The coveted Spring Break event was established in the mid-’80s in Atlanta as a small picnic for students of local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). By the 1990s, the festival had surpassed its humble beginnings and evolved into what the event is remembered for today, inviting dance contests, concerts, parties, sporting events, rap sessions, job fairs, and more.

By 1998, the Associated Press reported Atlanta Committee for Black College Spring Break should no longer welcome Freaknik, citing “sexual assaults, violence against women, and public safety concerns.”

However, the desire for an event like Freaknik to return is ever-present. Many Atlanta organizations, event curators and rappers like 21 Savage have attempted to recreate the moment, but according to the OG’s there’s nothing quite like the real thing.

Executive producers for the upcoming Hulu documentary include showrunner Geraldine L. Porras and director P Frank Williams, as well as Dupri, Luther Campbell (Uncle Luke), Peter Bittenbender, Melissa Cooper for Mass Appeal, Eric Tomosunas for Swirl Films, Terry Ross, and Alex Avant. Nikki Byles and Jay Allen are producers of the project.

Here’s what fans are saying:

