Justin Timberlake Starts New Scholarship in Honor of Late Backup Singer

Justin Timberlake has always been invited to the bar-be-que. Starting off as an NSYNC pop singer, then continuing into his solo career, Justin won us over with his hits like Cry Me A River, Suit & Tie, Mirrors, & more! Now, Justin has decided to give back in big ways. He started the Nicole Hurst Scholarship which honors his late backup singer, Nicole Hurst, who passed away in 2021 from breast cancer. The scholarship allows two music students to study at the 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, CA, and Taipei, Taiwan.
The Sound Academy is led by James Fauntleroy and Larrance Rance Dopson who both have won Grammy awards. Those who are interested in the scholarship can submit applications from now until April 26th. The two winners will be announced on May 13th.
You can apply for the L.A. scholarship HERE and the Taipei scholarship HERE.
