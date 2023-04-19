‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Janelle James Boldly Rocks A Buzz Cut On The Cover Of Variety

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone’s favorite principal, Janelle James is boldly rocking a buzz hair cut on the latest cover of Variety Magazine.

Janelle James is infectious. Her Black girl magic, fierce style, and comedic flair have made her a breakout star on Abbott Elementary. And according to the cover story, the actress is just getting warmed up. James bosses up on the cover of Variety draped in a statement black fur coat as she debuts her gorgeous bald head. Her makeup is flawless as she strikes an assured pose looking absolutely fabulous.

In the issue, James talks about her Emmy-nominated breakout role as Ava in Abbott Elementary and how the diversity of the writing team and having a Black person overseeing the production helps her to feel heard. “You have to know a person like Ava to be able to write for her. And if they don’t know someone like her — because we do have white writers — it’s good to have a Black person in charge, so when I say, ‘Ava would never say this,’ I’m listened to,” remarked James.

James goes on to discuss her journey to her current life, confidence, and why she will never reveal her true age. “People have this idea of motherhood, the same way they have an idea of women as we reach a certain age. Each age group, people have an idea in your head of what it is. I don’t want that to prevent me from doing anything, because I can do everything,” declared James.

To read the full interview, click here.

