Romance rumors have been circling Nelly and Ashanti recently, and Bow Wow decided to turn the pressure up a little bit!
Video made its way online of the former couple sitting side-by-side at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight over the weekend. Nelly and Ashanti were spotted looking real boo’d up while holding hands and hanging out. Bow Weezy saw the clip online and couldn’t hold it in any longer.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
“Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye-to-eye either,” he said in the post. “But from little bro to big bro, STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO! You like 50 [laughing face emoji]. Sit your old ass down [laughing face emojis] this your queen.”
Well, OK!
Nelly and Ashanti were pretty public as a couple back in 2003. Since then, there have just been rumors, though these last few months have seen those rumors heating up. At the end of last year, they performed an old classic together, and the body language on stage had many wondering if the two were already back together.
Do you think they’re back dating each other!? At this point it sort of seems a little obvious, doesn’t it!?
Related:
- Ashanti Closes Door On Nelly Reunion By Announcing She’s Booed Up
- SZA Gives Ashanti Her Flowers At The VMAS “You’ve Been Perfect My Entire Life”
- Ashanti Reveals What She Was REALLY Doing On Her Phone During Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle [WATCH]
- Ashanti Recovering From COVID-19, Mom Released From Hospital
- Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia Cole Postponed To January
- Who Ya Got?! Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Square Off In Next VERZUZ Battle [VIDEO]
- Back In The Trap: Ashanti Shows Off Ample Assets In Daisy Dukes & Teeny Bikini Top
- Ashanti Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Fresh Face Selfie
Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Remembering Ahmad Jamal: Hip-Hop Tracks That Sampled The Jazz Legend
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Drake’s Thirst Trap Has Twitter Clowning His Alleged Surgically Enhanced Abs
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Azriel Clary’s Sister, A’iceis, Comments On Text Messages Allegedly Sent By Their Mom Telling Her Sister To “Entice” R. Kelly
-
So Long, Saint: Reactions To “Snowfall” Series Finale
-
Phil Jackson Says He Stopped Watching NBA Games Because Of Black Lives Matter “Politics,” Twitter Roasts Him