Now, the last time that R. Kelly was in North Carolina, he was performing in front of thousands of fans inside the Greensboro Coliseum in 2018, amidst a growing cry from protesters urging to cancel the singer for his decades of abuse.
Now, the disgraced entertainer is back in the Tar Heel State… but this time, he’s behind bars.
ABC11 confirms that Kelly is now listed as an inmate at Butner Medium II Federal Correctional Institute in Granville County as he serves a lengthy prison sentence.
He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2021, after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. This comes after he has been accused of sexual violence towards women and young girls for over three decades.
Kelly received another 20-year sentence in a Chicago federal trial earlier this year for child sex crimes. However, all but one year will be served concurrently with the NY sentence.
The singer denies all wrongdoing, and his team has recently filed to appeal his sentence.
R. Kelly Transferred To Prison in Granville County was originally published on foxync.com
