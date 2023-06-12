Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III Ends in Complete Havoc [WATCH]

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday night, the Floyd Mayweather/John Gotti III exhibition boxing match in Sunrise, Florida turned into mayhem after the sixth round. Gotti III is a former MMA fighter turned boxer and the grandson of the late American crime boss John Gotti. The two had been trash-talking throughout the battle until referee Kenny Bayless intervened and stopped the fight to get them to stop.

It didn’t work, as Gotti continued swinging in Mayweather’s way following the pause which resulted in almost 60 people entering the ring.

It was giving ghetto, take a look at how it all went down.

Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally since his 2017 victory with Conor McGregor. In his career, he is 50-0 with 27 knockouts. Instead, he’s participated in lucrative exhibition fights against everyone from Logan Paul to Gotti. His fight against Gotti was deemed disqualified.

Gotti was in his third boxing battle and had a 2-0 professional record. He’s also a 5-1 MMA fighter.

He documented the post-fight chaos on Instagram Stories several times. He referred to Mayweather as a “punk b**” and an “enemy for life.”

