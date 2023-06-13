Tory Lanez Awaits Sentencing For Meg Thee Stallion Shooting Case

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Meg Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial is making headlines again, but perhaps for the last time.

Today, June 13th, the “Say It” singer, 30, will be finding out his fate as it relates to the shooting incident, after several attempts to push the date back.

Prosecution is requesting that he receives at least 13 years in prison. Their defense highlights his “lack of remorse” and decision to continuously mock the ordeal. They will be including songs he created targeting Meg, and his restraining order violation after appearing in Da Baby’s Rolling Loud Miami set—the same festival that she was performing at.

Rapper Meg the Stallion was allegedly shot in the foot by Tory Lanez following a dispute in December 2022. While the two spent much of 2023 in the public eye regarding developments surrounding case, the sentencing will bring a long-awaited end to the lawsuit.

