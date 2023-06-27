Future Named Creative Director For LANVIN’s 1st Lab Collection

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Future is lending his magic touch to LANVIN. The brand has appointed him as creative director for an upcoming capsule.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the trapper-turned-rapper is jumping back into the fashion industry. Last week, the French luxury label announced the creation of LANVIN LAB; a platform billed as “a creative hub for artists and designers and helped to define the era.” A press release went on to further detail the LAB’s goal.

“It will actively invite creatives from an array of disciplines to help articulate and expand the house’s storied heritage and codes,” it reads. “LANVIN LAB’s projects will take the form of collaborative collections and will complement the seasonal ones.”

The “Life Is Good” rapper is set to serve as an executive for the launch. His duties include designing “a collection celebrating a ground-breaking and individualistic vision that bridges the gap between music and fashion.” The upcoming LANVIN LAB collection is slated for a winter 2023 release and will feature ready to wear items for both women and men.

The decision to bring in a rap superstar into the luxury fashion house is just the latest instance of Hip-Hop finally getting its just due in recognition of influence. The culture touches every corner of the market and was seen on an even greater scale with Pharrell being named the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton.

In debuting his first collection with Louis Vuitton, Pharrell paid homage to the man who came before him: Virgil Abloh, who passed away from cancer in 2021.

“It’s not lost on me that they have given this position to another American black male. A black man. Another black person. That’s an honor,” Williams told the Financial Times. “This is not a job. This is not a gig. This is a dream.”

