11 Songs Should Have Played During the Riverboat Brawl In Alabama

The massive viral brawl at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park in Alabama has been all over social media over the last few days. USA Today reported that the fight took place Saturday after a small pontoon boat blocked the Harriott II Riverboat’s dock space.
RELATED STORY: Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions From X Users
Videos on social media show a Black security guard trying to get the people riding in the pontoon boat to move out of the way for the riverboat to dock. After a heated exchange of words, several White men started the large fight where quickly several Black people joined in defense of the security guard. Monday, August 7, the Montgomery police department confirmed that several people were detained on Saturday and warrants had been issued for four people involved in the case.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Social media has been buzzing with praise to the Black people who jumped in defense of the security officer and even have been making memes to honor the massive melee. So we couldn’t help but put together a playlist of 11 songs that should have played during the Riverboat brawl in Alabama.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- The WallStreet Trapper On Investing, His Personal Money Rules and Learning Stocks
- Tory Lanez Set To Be Sentenced For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
- Usher Breaks Silence On Drama-Filled Serenading Moment With Keke Palmer: “The Internet Is Crazy”
1. Nuck if You Buck by CrimeMob
2. M.O.P. – Ante Up Remix ft. Busta Rhymes, Teflon, Remy Martin
3. Bone Crusher – Never Scared (Official HD Video) ft. Killer Mike, T.I.
4. Move B***H ft. Mystikal, I-20
5. Trillville – Neva Eva (Featuring Lil’ Scrappy & Lil Jon)
6. Who Run It Three 6 Mafia
7. Waka Flocka Flame – “Hard in Da Paint”
8. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz – Bia’ Bia’ (feat Ludacris & Too Short)
9. Mama Said Knock You Out LL Cool J
10. Hit ‘Em Up 2Pac
11. Kick in the Door The Notorious B.I.G.
-
Ice Spice’s “Deli” Video Clip Flagged (And Flamed) on Twitter for Featuring Underaged Twerking
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Reactions Explode on Social Media
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
CASSIUS Gems: Model Winnie Harlow’s Hottest Instagram Pictures
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
AFAF: I Gifted My "Work Husband" $5K Without Telling My Real Hubby!
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4