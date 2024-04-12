Sanaa Lathan is not just a talented actress; she’s a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. With her captivating performances in films like The Best Man and Nappily Ever After, the New York native showcases an unwavering dedication to her craft. She has undoubtedly earned her place as one of Hollywood’s most respected and admired figures.
Through it all, Lathan, 52, exudes style, charm, and radiant beauty. Her timeless elegance and natural grace stand as a beacon of authenticity in an industry often overshadowed by superficiality.
Here are five reasons why Sanaa Lathan continues to age like fine wine.
Sanaa Lathan has a good skincare routine.
Whether flaunting her rich melanin and curves in a black bathing suit or walking down the red carpet in an elegant ensemble, Lathan’s glowing skin and ageless beauty always captivate onlookers.
During a 2021 interview with Glamour, the Love & Basketball star revealed that organic canola oil is a secret component of her daily skincare routine.
“It’s on Amazon, and it’s called Camellia. It’s from Sweet Essentials, and it’s $13.99. I have it all over my house; throughout the day, I put it on my face, and it’s so silky. It makes your skin so supple and moisturized. I love it,” the actress said.
According to 21Ninety, Lathan also loves hopping into the sauna and taking a cold 15-minute shower afterward to help promote clear skin and reduce muscle tension and inflammation in the body.
5 Reasons Why Sanaa Lathan Is The Ambassador For Ageless Beauty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. She has a gratitude journal.Source:Getty
According to Lathan, the secret to feeling beautiful and confident is gratitude.
Lathan loves journaling. It makes her feel gorgeous, according to her interview with Essence in 2020. The actress takes time to jot down all of the things that she is grateful for daily.
“When I feel beautiful, that’s when I’m the most beautiful and so what makes me feel beautiful is really being grateful for the things in my life,” Lathan said. “I have a gratitude journal and when I’m writing in that on a day-to-day basis it really helps me feel happy and therefore more beautiful.”
2. She meditates to stay centered.Source:Getty
The actress’s daily journaling sessions are paired with meditation, a tactic she uses to keep herself centered and balanced as she tackles day-to-day goals.
“I try to meditate every day. I do transcendental meditation, but I believe they all have benefits,” the Succession star shared in her Glamour interview.
“I started meditating seriously about six or seven years ago because I went through a really traumatic period where I wasn’t handling, processing all of that well, and started having panic attacks. I had a friend who died suddenly, and it was just a lot. Instead of dealing with it, I kind of just kept working, and it caught up with me. I wanted to address it holistically, so I started doing this practice. As soon as I started meditating, it kind of went away. Now, it’s just part of my life.”
3. She eats clean.Source:Getty
Lathan sticks to a primarily vegan diet filled with fresh organic food, but she doesn’t restrict herself completely. The New Yorker loves chowing down on vegan ice cream and veggie sushi from time to time.
“I love food. I can’t nor do I have any interest in starving myself, so I try to be as healthy as possible when I’m at home and have fun when I’m going out,” the star said during an interview with People in 2017. “Life is too short to be starving and miserable all the time.”
4. She’s passionate about her career.Source:Getty
When you do something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. The saying rings true for Lathan.
The Tinsel Town star’s versatility as an actress is unparalleled. Whether she’s portraying a strong-willed businesswoman, a vulnerable romantic lead, or a fierce warrior, she brings depth and authenticity to every role. From her breakout performance in Love & Basketball to her powerful portrayal in The Perfect Guy, Lathan consistently delivers performances that resonate with audiences and critics alike.
Throughout her career, the Hollywood veteran has been committed to taking on roles that empower women and challenge stereotypes. She has played complex and multidimensional characters who defy traditional gender norms and inspire audiences to embrace their strength and resilience.
“As an actor, I welcome change,” the actress told Variety in 2016. “Part of the fun of playing different characters is being able to see the world through a different perspective. You’re always going from group to group in terms of cast and locations. It’s great. The gypsy nature of being an actor makes me very comfortable.”
Lathan isn’t afraid to showcase all of her creative talents. In 2022, she directed and starred in the musical drama On The Come Up.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024" Game
-
WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
-
5 Scriptures About Having Strong Faith
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Nate Robinson Offers Update On Kidney Failure Diagnosis, Says He “Won’t Have Long To Live” Without Transplant
-
You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around
-
Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name