Birthday Bey: 21 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens

Today, the superstar celebrates her 42nd rotation around the sun. Beyonce’s contribution to

Black culture

is monumental. She has established herself as one of our generation’s most successful, influential Black entertainers. Throughout her career, Beyonce has won 32 Grammy awards and garnered 88 nominations, making her the most awarded and nominated in Grammy history.

Beyonce uses her platform responsibly. Every Instagram post has a meaning, every project has a purpose, and every collaboration is epic. Everything she touches at this point is guaranteed to be successful and profitable. She’s used her platform to advocate for Black visibility. She and her husband make it a point to hire and work with people of color to highlight Black businesses and artistry. When Beyonce’s not raising awareness and employing people of color, she’s giving back to the community. She is a silent humanitarian who has likely donated millions of dollars throughout her career.

We already know Beyonce is a whole mood when it comes to fashion. Back in the day when we used to watch red carpet events, Beyonce was always the person to look for. Her intentions have always been to show up and shut it down. With bold, colorful pieces, or gowns with intricate detailing, she always manages to steal the show. Now she’s captivating the world with her jaw-dropping ensembles from the Renaissance World Tour.

Today is Queen Bey Day. Virgos, God gave you all the bragging rights when He created Beyonce Gisselle Knowles Carter. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down some of favorite fashion looks over the last few years.

