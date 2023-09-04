Happy birthday, Beyonce! Today, the superstar celebrates her 42nd rotation around the sun. Beyonce’s contribution to Black culture is monumental. She has established herself as one of our generation’s most successful, influential Black entertainers. Throughout her career, Beyonce has won 32 Grammy awards and garnered 88 nominations, making her the most awarded and nominated in Grammy history.
Beyonce uses her platform responsibly. Every Instagram post has a meaning, every project has a purpose, and every collaboration is epic. Everything she touches at this point is guaranteed to be successful and profitable. She’s used her platform to advocate for Black visibility. She and her husband make it a point to hire and work with people of color to highlight Black businesses and artistry. When Beyonce’s not raising awareness and employing people of color, she’s giving back to the community. She is a silent humanitarian who has likely donated millions of dollars throughout her career.
We already know Beyonce is a whole mood when it comes to fashion. Back in the day when we used to watch red carpet events, Beyonce was always the person to look for. Her intentions have always been to show up and shut it down. With bold, colorful pieces, or gowns with intricate detailing, she always manages to steal the show. Now she’s captivating the world with her jaw-dropping ensembles from the Renaissance World Tour.
Today is Queen Bey Day. Virgos, God gave you all the bragging rights when He created Beyonce Gisselle Knowles Carter. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down some of favorite fashion looks over the last few years.
Birthday Bey: 21 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. BEYONCE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – TORONTOSource:Getty
Beyonce has taken the world by storm with the Renaissance World Tour. Fans from all over the world have come together to witness the cultural phenomena, and they brought their A-game in the style department. Yonce did the same. The award-winning singer donned several notable looks that will give us lots of material during the Halloween season.
We couldn’t talk Bey fashion without mentioning her top tour looks. From extravagant sparkles to flawless silhouettes, she rocked them all. For one of her more simple looks, the queen wore an army fatigue Ivy Park jacket, oversized glasses, and a wide-brimmed hat.
2. BEYONCE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – AMSTERDAMSource:Getty
During her stop in Amsterdam, Bey served glamor in a red Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis dress with a thigh-high slit up her leg. During the artist’s Juneteenth show, she wore only Black designers.
3. BEYONCE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – STOCKHOLMSource:Getty
Beyonce stunned in an iridescent David Koma ensemble during her stop in Stockholm.
4. Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – New YorkSource:Getty
How perfect is this look by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini? Bey rocked a sparkly bodysuit partnered with a pink shaggy coat.
5. Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – CHICAGOSource:Getty
Bey looked flawless in a ruffled Schiaparelli gown during her stop is Chicago.
6. Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – NEW YORKSource:Getty
It gets no better than this black and white gown by Marc Jacobs.
7. BEYONCE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – NEW YORKSource:Getty
While in New Jersey Bey stunned in an Ivy Park jersey partnered with fatigue, thigh-high boots.
8. BEYONCE AT THE LOUIS VUITTON SHOW FOR PFW, 2023Source:Getty
In between tour stops, Beyoncé stepped out to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
9. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE 65TH GRAMMY AWARDS, 2023Source:Getty
Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The couple looked sharp in all-black ensembles.
10. BEYONCE IS KING VISUAL, 2020Source:Parkwood Entertainment
Beyonce shut it down this year when she released Black is King to Disney Plus. The visual album was dripping with Black Excellence.
11. JAY Z AND BEYONCE AT SEAN COMBS’ 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019Source:Getty
Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z attended Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash clad in all-black ensembles.
12. BEYONCE AT THE SHAWN CARTER FOUNDATION GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Beyonce attended the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala dressed in a custom made Roberto Cavalli Couture bustier gown accessorized with crystals and feathers.
13. BEYONCE AT THE EUROPEAN PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “THE LION KING”, 2019Source:Getty
Beyonce attended the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” in a gorgeous custom yellow Cong Tri gown with a superhigh leg slit.
14. BEYONCE AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “THE LION KING”, 2019Source:Getty
Beyonce arrived at the premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” clad in a jeweled Alexander McQueen beaded gown.
15. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019Source:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce looked like a royal hood couple at the 2019 Roc Nation Brunch. Beyonce wore a Balmain Spring 2019 Haute Couture dress, straight from the runway.
16. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL: MANDELA 100, 2018Source:Getty
Beyonce and Jay-Z performed during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 with Beyonce in a custom Mary Katrantzou outfit.
17. BEYONCE FOR IVY PARK X ADIDAS, 2018Source:Ivy Park
Beyonce sent the fashion world in a frenzy when she released her Ivy Park X Adidas line. Who better to model it than the queen herself?
18. BEYONCE AT THE TIDAL X BENEFIT SHOW, 2016Source:WENN
Beyoncé arrived at the Tidal X benefit show for the Robin Hood Foundation, dressed in a sheer Gattinoni Couture gown.
19. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE 59TH GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Beyonce and Jay-Z were all smiles during The 59th GRAMMY Awards. Bey glowed in a custom gilded gown by Peter Dundas. She accessorized with her adorable baby bump.
-
Tests Reveal Bronny James Likely Has A Congenital Heart Defect, X Users Call Anti-Vaxxers Loud & Wrong
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Congrats! Jennifer Williams Announces Her Engagement!
-
An Experience: Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish, Floyd Mayweather & More Came Out To Celebrate Jason Lee’s Birthday In Hollywood
-
Young Capone Reported Dead At 35 After Going Missing
-
Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Hair Growth Journey On Instagram
-
Lonzo Ball Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For Reporting He Has Trouble Sitting Down, Social Media Reacts
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Snubs Mainstream Media For ‘Black Journalists’ After Winning World Title, Viral Video Claims