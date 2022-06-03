Diddy Hosts Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Second Annual Black Ball In Atlanta, See Photos

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Second Annual Black Ball in Atlanta. The star-studded affair featured a whose who of celebs from the A, including Gucci Mane, Quavo, City Girls, Lil Baby and more.

On June 1, Sean “Diddy” Combs served as the host to

Of course, the affair was sponsored by Diddy’s CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka and DeLeón Tequila spirits brands. The black-tie celebrations music was handled by DJ D-Nice while the libations included the CÎROC Red Berry QC P, DeLeón Tequila “Love” Margarita, and DeLeón Tequila Repaloma.

It all went down at the Fox Theater in downtown Atlanta, and just about everybody who’s who in Hip-Hop and R&B pulled up to celebrate Thomas birthday.

And if you want to make the adult beverages at home…

DeLeón Tequila “Love” Margarita

1.5oz DeLeón Blanco Tequila

½ oz Orange Liqueur

½ Fresh Lime Juice

½ Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ Simple Syrup

Orange slice (If no oranges use limes)





DeLeón Tequila Repaloma

1.5oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

¾ Fresh Lime Juice

½ Simple Syrup

Club Soda

Lime garnish



CÎROC Red Berry QC P

1.5oz CÎROC Red Berry Vodka

½ Creme de Casis

½ Orange Liqueur

½ Fresh Lime Juice

Sparkling Water

Lemon garnish

Check out some photos from the shindig in the gallery.

