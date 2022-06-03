Diddy Hosts Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Second Annual Black Ball In Atlanta, See Photos

HomeArts & Entertainment

Diddy Hosts Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Second Annual Black Ball

On June 1, Sean “Diddy” Combs served as the host to Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Second Annual Black Ball in Atlanta. The star-studded affair featured a whose who of celebs from the A, including Gucci Mane, Quavo, City Girls, Lil Baby and more.

Of course, the affair was sponsored by Diddy’s CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka and DeLeón Tequila spirits brands. The black-tie celebrations music was handled by DJ D-Nice while the libations included the CÎROC Red Berry QC P, DeLeón Tequila “Love” Margarita, and DeLeón Tequila Repaloma.

It all went down at the Fox Theater in downtown Atlanta, and just about everybody who’s who in Hip-Hop and R&B pulled up to celebrate Thomas birthday.

And if you want to make the adult beverages at home…

DeLeón Tequila “Love” Margarita
1.5oz DeLeón Blanco Tequila½ oz Orange Liqueur½ Fresh Lime Juice½ Fresh Lemon Juice¾ Simple Syrup
Orange slice (If no oranges use limes)
DeLeón Tequila Repaloma
1.5oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila1 oz Grapefruit Juice¾ Fresh Lime Juice½ Simple SyrupClub Soda
Lime garnishCÎROC Red Berry QC P
1.5oz CÎROC Red Berry Vodka½ Creme de Casis½ Orange Liqueur½ Fresh Lime JuiceSparkling Water
Lemon garnish

Check out some photos from the shindig in the gallery.

 

 

