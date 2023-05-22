DJ Envious: Rick Ross Simmers & Sautees DJ Envy Over Car Show Beef

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross taking on DJ Envy was not in anyone’s bingo card for 2023, but that’s exactly what’s unfurling in hilarious fashion on social media and abroad. After Rick Ross fired a shot at DJ Envy over hosting an upcoming car show in Memphis amid his own battle to get a permit for a car show, the beef between the pair has heated all the way up with Rozay seemingly getting the better of the exchange.

Based on what we’ve seen play out online, Rick Ross set off the beef by throwing a shot at DJ Envy for The Breakfast Club host’s upcoming car show, Drive Your Dreams, in Memphis, Tenn. this coming weekend.

The following weekend, Rick Ross will be hosting his own car show at his Promised Land estate in Fayetteville, Ga. despite resistance from neighbors and unsigned permits according to recent reports. The announcement of Envy’s show seemed to rankle Ricky Rozay, and he fired off a number of Instagram Stories slamming his car show rival.

Envy, a man of pride, fired back and tried to give it as good as he got it but it’s really getting personal after Ross invited Envy, his wife, and his sons to come “mop the marble” of his pool after Envy claimed Ross “Airbnb’s his crib,” in no doubt a reference to the fact that Ross rents out the property to production studios. How is that a diss? Anyway.

Ross upped the ante by inviting Envy and his sons to come clean and then breakdance at the pool to the tune of Beastie Boys’ “Brass Monkey” track along with other shots that’d be difficult for anyone to recover from.

Based on the chatter from Twitter, it appears that Rick Ross has been kicking DJ Envy’s back in about the car show for 24 hours. We’ve got the reactions from all sides below.

