“Abbott Elementary” returned in full swing with its latest episode last night on ABC. Season two, episode 20 follows the staff member who has been named “Educator of the Year.” Check out what else went down at our favorite elementary school and fan reactions inside.
Fans missed “Abbott Elementary” after a silent two weeks since its “Festival” episode dropped Mar. 15. On the latest episode, Gregory is named Educator of the Year. To his surprise and dismay, he received a full assembly with children reciting poetry and singing songs in his honor. The attention was overwhelming to him and the newest full time Abbott hire felt it was a little too premature. Gregory expressed that some of his other co-workers like Ms. Barbara were far more deserving. Meanwhile, Janine deals with a difficult student and an even more difficult parent. The drama continues as it is revealed that Barbara hasn’t completed her teaching requirements.
There were several moving parts this episode and even more laughs as the Abbott crew rallied up to support one another and their students. Like past episodes, several fans found this one to be quite relatable as teachers deal with unruly students and parents and school board’s making decisions to fulfill their diversity optics.
The most exciting part about this week’s episode is discovering what’s coming next week. In episode 21 titled “Mom,” a very special guest star is revealed. Taraji P. Henson is tapped to portray Janine’s mother, who fans have been eager to meet for two seasons now.
Catch up on the latest episode of “Abbott Elementary” on Hulu.
Check out some of our favorite fan reactions and catch a sneak peek of what’s next for Season two below:
Fan Reactions: Gregory’s Prematurely Named Educator of the Year In New ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Definitely Would Have Had Smoke With Quinta If There Wasn’tSource:quintabrunson
2. Ms. Barbara Don’t PlaySource:sxarlights
3. And She Got BarsSource:sweetenyah
4. Dr. Johnson To YouSource:sxarlights
5. So PreciousSource:westspalace
6. Everyone!Source:westspalace
7. Far Too KindSource:sxarlights
8. Once Again, The Kids Need Emmys!Source:ungodlywests
9. They Play Too MuchSource:dqrkholds
10. Calm Down, JacobSource:protagoniste221
11. Our Face Watching:Source:RobynDMarley_
12. Oh GregorySource:abbottnocontext
13. CTFUSource:nipsey
14. Yes, Seek Help!Source:amyscntiaqo
15. Again, For Ms. Howard’s BarsSource:MrMouthAlmighty
16. DawwwSource:protagoniste221
17. Literally, So AdorableSource:blkwatcher
18. Also, Pay Educators MORE!Source:RobynDMarley_
19. Us:Source:atb__william
20. It’s Always Mr. Johnson For UsSource:98WKND
21. Giving Very Much So Knock If You Buck CassandraSource:willowhalliwell
22. Also:Source:ldywdefitness
23. The Lessons On This Episode Are A1Source:atb__william
24. Another OneSource:AbbottElemABC
25. Let’s Get Into What’s Next! Or Should We Say Who’s Next!!!Source:AbbottElemABC
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love
-
Baes & Baddies: Supremely Stacked Shadée Monique Is More Than Just Joe Budden’s Boo
-
The Most Dangerous Cities in America
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Trump in Court: First Look Photos From Trump Arraignment in New York