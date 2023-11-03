Hip Hop History Month: The House That Cash Money Built

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

New Orleans is known as one of the most culturally rich cities in the United States. From jazz and R&B to Dixieland and bounce, the music scene in the Big Easy is unmatched.

Without a doubt, Cash Money Records is one of the city’s biggest success stories in the latter part of the 20th century, a cornerstone of Southern Hip-Hop.

The label was founded by brothers Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams in 1991, with the name inspired by the fictional “Cash Money Brothers (CMB)” gang depicted in the classic film New Jack City.

With early acts such as Kilo G and U.N.L.V., Cash Money would make a name for themselves on the independent music scene. That would lead to a landmark multi-million-dollar deal with Universal Records and their official introduction to the mainstream. With artists such as Juvenile, Lil Wayne, B.G. and more, Cash Money Records made it their mission to “take over for the ’99 and the 2000” and beyond.

This is the house that Cash Money built. Scroll for more!

