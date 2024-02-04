Listen Live
Celebrity News

Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys

Published on February 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
66th GRAMMY AWARDS Winners

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Following the news of ATL’s own, Killer Mike not bringing three Grammys was some not-so-good news.

 

According to TMZ, Mike was handcuffed and arrested after an alleged physical altercation. Killer Mike owned the night bringing home the Grammys for Best Rap Album, Song, and Performance.

Check out some of the reactions to the rollercoaster of a night for Killer Mike.

Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close