7 Unforgettable Looks From Lauren London

We’re celebrating Lauren London’s birthday! On December 5, the Sagittarius celebrated her 38th trip around the sun!
Lauren has one of the most extensive careers of any Black Hollywood actor. A quick check of her IMDB proves it.
Since the 2000s, she was ‘a regular’ on culture classics. Lauren’s had starring roles in ATL, This Christmas, Madea’s Big Happy Family, and Baggage Claim. Lauren acted in network and cable pieces such as The Game, Entourage, and 90210. One of Lauren’s most recent roles was in Netflix’s You People.
As a result of her busy entertainment schedule, Lauren is known for her sophisticated fashion choices and red carpet slays. Her aesthetic is funky and cool. yet monochromatic and chic. Her suit game is unmatched, and her ability to make a black outfit stand out anywhere is awe-inspiring.
Lauren’s acting and appearances came to a brief halt when she suffered a public tragedy, forcing her and her family even more into the limelight. She’s candidly discussed how “life hasn’t been the same” since the shooting death of her partner, Nipsey Hussle, in 2019. And she’s continued to publicly show her resilience, grief, and road to self-love and recovery.
Part of Lauren’s journey has been implementing several fashion, wellness, and business ventures. In November, the mother of two introduced the Protect Your Peace collection with PUMA.
MUST READ: Lauren London Honors Her Late Great-Grandmother With New PUMA Collection
Centered around a mantra Lauren lives by, the collection aims to “cultivate inner peace despite outer circumstances.” The PUMA collab includes pieces with sayings to spur inner peace stitched inside. Lauren’s great-grandmother inspired the collection.
Lauren highlighted the Protect Your Peace line in her birthday post. Rocking a varsity-style jacket from PUMA and gold hoops, she captioned her post, “39 years around the sun! Loyal to my Soul Grateful to God Kam and Kross Mama Forever Boogie .”
Lauren is introspective and hopeful, posing against a picturesque desert backdrop. See Lauren’s birthday post below.
In celebration of Lauren London’s birthday, see some of her most unforgettable fashion looks.
Happy Birthday, Lauren!
7 Unforgettable Looks From Lauren London was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Black High Neck.Source:Getty
Lauren London gave sophisticated elegance while attending the Glamour Women of the Year event in NYC in 2023. We love the modest neckline paired with the cut-out waist.
2. Jean and Cargo Casual.Source:Getty
PUMA Approved! Lauren London attended the Puma Futrograde SS23 Show looking funky and casual. The jean blouse paired with cool shades and cargos is everything.
3. Embelled Suiting.Source:Getty
Tailored suits and Lauren London are a match made in heaven. We love this black version with sequins worn to the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.
4. Sheer Bliss and BlondeSource:Getty
It’s the sheer panel – and blonde hair for us! Lauren London showed how blondes can have more fun rocking the light hue with a sheer panel maxi dress to the premiere of “Dear Mama.” The blonde hair is a complimentary break from Lauren’s signature dark color.
5. Snakeskin for Skincare.Source:Getty
Lauren London launched her Buttah Skincare line in a snake skin shirt dress with a high split. We are loving the animal print pattern, providing a break from her classic monochromatic vibes.
6. Leather goes with everything.Source:Getty
Lauren London arrived at the Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Celebration in a leather strapless dress. With ruching and its body-hugging style, Lauren’s look is definitely on trend.
7. Pink Mini DressSource:Getty
Lauren London rocked a pink velvet mini dress to the “You People” premiere in California. Get into this Barbiecore bodycon.
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Muni Long Reveals Autism Diagnosis On Social Media
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Block Wars: Top Ten Rap Feuds Featuring The Game
-
Ryan Shazier’s Wife Accuses Former NFL Star Of Being “Liar And A Cheater” With Screenshots Of Explicit Texts With Another Woman
-
Our Favorite ‘Cozy Opulent’ Looks From The ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere