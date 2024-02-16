Meek Mill Is “Cutting Ties” With Dream Chaser Vory Following Alleged Domestic Abuse Video

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

who has recently been accused of domestic abuse by his girlfriend, whom he is heard on video threatening to kill.

In fact, not only is the Philadelphia rapper no longer friends with the “Treat Me Like A God” singer, but Mill posted three separate tweets on X saying that he’s completely severing ties with Vory and revealing details about the drama between them, which appears to have started even before the alleged abuse went public earlier this week.

“This guy is not a dream chaser! He has a mental problem! We cutting ties we don’t care how ya music sound,…. He been ducking my calls for months telling people I’m threatening him… stopped a lot of people dude, he is not dream chaser!” Meek captioned one of his posts, which included footage from home security videos that shows the volatile interaction between Vory, born Tavoris Hollins Jr., and his partner.

“I’m disconnected from all these wild ass people while it’s lit out here!” Meek, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, continued in a follow-up tweet. “Life kinda serious hold your folks tight! Every time somebody…rob him he call me and I gotta politely call people I rock wit to assist him while he biting my back… I rather disconnect from people like that… y’all people out here manipulating everybody gonna suffer that’s a bad game to play!”

Vory has been signed to Mill’s record label Dream Chasers Records since 2020, and the two artists have collaborated on music in the past, but the future of their partnership is looking dim. Vory has yet to respond publicly to the allegations against him, but on Wednesday, he did release the song “Why Lie,” which does seem to reference his relationship issues. Either way, things aren’t looking great for the 26-year-old Louisville singer.

Vory’s girlfriend detailed the singer’s alleged abuse in a lengthy post on her Instagram Stories, claiming she has footage of him punching her in the face and spitting on her. “@vory you are a disgusting person,” she wrote. “You want to paint me out to be this ‘whore’/bad person. When it’s you! I don’t want to be with you or take your Valentine’s Day gift or spend time with you as a family because of all this shit you’ve put me through for TWO years so you go on social media to tell lies and try to spread this false narrative. “Stop playing on my name before I post the videos of you punching me in the face, spitting on me and threatening to kill me while PREGNANT. I have all of those videos!! Show people who you really are. This man is a professional liar, manipulator and narcissist!” She added: “The proof is public. [Simply] google what he has current court cases for: & that’s only 2 of the 100 times he’s done this. If y’all wanna support a man that abuses pregnant women or women in general that’s between you and god!”

What can be seen in the video footage alone is enough to vindicate Vory’s partner, who has a child with him, and paint him as an abuser.

“I’m not doing that. You don’t run this. I do! I do! I do! I do!” Vory can be heard shouting in the face of his girlfriend, who is seen attempting to back away from him while holding her dog and pleading with him to “stop.” Vory can also be heard telling her, “I will literally get you killed, for real.”

Welp, that’s one way to ruin one’s career. Hopefully, he’s held accountable and his partner stays safe.

See how social is reacting to the abuse allegations below.

