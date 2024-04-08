Meek Mill Responds to Wrestlemania Video: ‘Keep Posting Stuff Like This’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill has been the laughing stock of memes for seemingly ‘living his life’. That was the case in Meek Mill’s latest outing as he was in attendance for Wrestlemania XL. WWE hosted Wrestlemania XL Saturday and Sunday April 6th and 7th and the Lincoln Financial Field.This event seen special performances from Coco Jones, Lil Wayne, with appearances by Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Wale and Meek Mill.

The main event of Wrestlemania XL Saturday seen Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins square off in a tag team matchup with Roman Reigns and The Rock. During the match, Cody Rhodes and The Rock began to fight outside the ring, making it crowd side to the commentary team where Rhodes put The Rock through an announce table.

Meek was able to capture the best video in the house as his seat was right behind the WWE announcers, but it was what was said in the video that made him the butt of all jokes.

Meek can be heard cheering on The Rock in a real passionate manner. As a fan of World Wrestling Entertainment, it was only suitable for Meek to show such excitement. However, social media chastised Meek Mill for ‘showing too much emotion’ in his invigoration.

“Why did Meek Mill yell at The Rock like that?” Rap Updates TV posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meek Mill quoted the post with his own comments as to why his actions took place. He proclaimed that he was being his authentic self around his children and friends, and to shed light on how the WWE has a huge impact on the African-American community.

“Because I’m being funny with my kids and friends and I want yall to keep posting stuff like this so I can help normal people figure they these mental phone agendas faster! I’ll take the hit yall seen me survive every internet attack.” Meek Mill posted.

He then went on to say that social media users are taking advantage of the shock value of him name and claims that people are saying his name ‘just to be viral’.

“If you speak on me you may get 500k clicks/views in day or 2 .. it’s a bad long term plan but I get it it make sense for the losers!” Meek Mill posted.

