Netflix’s Hustle Premiere Brought Out Hollywood’s Biggest Stars

Netflix’s Hustle debuted at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles last night (June 1). The film stars Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangómez, Jaleel White and Kenny Smith. The world premiere brought out an audience of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The Jeremiah Zagar-directed film’s cast includes Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangómez, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jaleel White, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall and Tobias Harris.

Sandler produced the film alongside Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Krischenbaum, Zack Roth, LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The film description details:

Stanley Sugerman’s (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel-weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions of being a coach remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game and as loving family men who want to prove they can win, in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley’s wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), can the underdogs come out on top? HUSTLE, an inspirational drama, co-stars Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, and Tobias Harris, is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and is produced by Sandler, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Without revealing too much, the film is the perfect intersection of Rocky and Just Wright. It expresses the idea of extreme passion and the love of the game.

Attendees at the premiere included stars LeBron James,, LaKeith Stanfield, Usher, Karrueche Tran, Luenell, and more. Be sure to catch Hustle on Netflix June 8.

Check out a gallery from the screening below:

