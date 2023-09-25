These 7 Sephora Beauty Prodcuts Will Have Your Halloween Makeup On Point

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween is around the corner! This festive holiday allows creative beings to wear whatever their hearts desire and transform their faces into masterpieces. A fabulous

Halloween costume

is one thing, but if you’re trying to take your outfit to the next level, your face must match your fly.

Halloween is a fun time for many to go all out and dress up as any person or thing they want. Whether you’re ready to step outside the box and try a new costume this year or roll with the faithful cat woman look, your makeup will take your ensemble over the top. Over the years, we’ve seen celebrities transform themselves with their costumes and makeup.

Some of our favorite past celebrity Halloween costumes include Lori Harvey as Beyoncé in her 2003 “Me, Myself and I” music video, Marlo Hampton as Whitney Houston from her “It’s Not Right, But It’s Okay” 1999 music video, and model Cynthia Gitonga as Grace Jones.

And while the rest of us may not be able to get the most elaborate Halloween outfits or book the top special effects makeup artist to transform our faces into a desired Halloween character, we can use a few Sephora products to give us that professional Halloween makeup look to accentuate our innovative costumes.

Halloween Makeup Tips Using Sephora Products

This year, we anticipate seeing many Barbie costumes, Beyoncé/Renaissance-inspired looks, superheroes, and a few other notable celebrities. So, whatever your Halloween costume may be, ensure your makeup pairs well with your outfit. Sephora Beauty Director David Razzano shares his tricks (and treats!) below for any look from Barbie beauty to ghostly glam, featuring unique offerings from the Sephora Collection that won’t break the bank. Get into it!

