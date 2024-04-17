USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
USA Basketball has announced their Men’s National Team for Paris 2024 Olympic Games!
This year USA Basketball will shoot for a fifth consecutive (and 17th total) gold medal.
The star-studded list was released on Wednesday (April 17th), exactly 100 days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony.
RELATED: Snubs from the 2024 Men’s Basketball Olympic Roster
Hear a a few of the main headlines for the team:
- Lebron James returns to the USA Men’s Basketball national team.
- Kevin Durant has history at his fingertips to be the first player to have 5 Olympic gold medals (tied with Carmelo Anthony with 4).
- Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid will be making their Olympic debuts.
The team will be coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga coach Mark Few will serve as his assistants.
Take a look below at the USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The post USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
USA Men’s Basketball Roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games was originally published on 1075thefan.com
1. LeBron James | Los Angeles LakersSource:Getty
2. Stephen Curry | Golden State WarriorsSource:Getty
3. Kevin Durant | Phoenix SunsSource:Getty
4. Joel Embiid | Philadelphia 76ersSource:Getty
5. Devin Booker | Phoenix SunsSource:Getty
6. Jayson Tatum | Boston CelticsSource:Getty
7. Anthony Davis | Los Angeles LakersSource:Getty
8. Tyrese Haliburton | Indiana PacersSource:Getty
9. Anthony Edwards | Minnesota TimberwolvesSource:Getty
10. Jrue Holiday | Boston CelticsSource:Getty
11. Bam Adebayo | Miami HeatSource:Getty
12. Kawhi Leonard | Los Angeles ClippersSource:Getty
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024" Game
-
WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
-
Doja Cat Rocks Hair Adorned Bikini & Shaves Her Head During Coachella Performance
-
Nate Robinson Offers Update On Kidney Failure Diagnosis, Says He “Won’t Have Long To Live” Without Transplant
-
You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]