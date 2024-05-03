Listen Live
Sports

Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 8

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Michael Irvin has been cut from NFL Network.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer had been with NFL Network since 2009.

The New York Post, reported that Irvin’s contract would not be renewed, also reported Friday that “NFL Total Access” will air its final show this month.

In addition to Irvin’s contract not being renewed, Front Office Sports reported that “at least six” NFL Network employees were laid off Thursday.

The Athletic reported that “Insiders,” which features reporters Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, will replace “NFL Total Access,” at least on an interim basis.

The post Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Michael Irvin Has Been Cut From NFL Network  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Entertainment

Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub & Fans React

Beauty

Do Pink Hair Girlies Have More Fun? We Should Ask Rihanna

Denver Post Archives 41 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

22 items
Entertainment

Social Media Commends J. Cole For Bowing Out Gracefully During Kendrick/Drake Beef

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close