Listen Live
HomeWellness

Mental Health Awareness with Dr. Tartt: (Un)Happiness, Relationships, and Healthy Results

| 05.31.24
Dismiss
 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
Dr. Alduan Tartt

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

Dr. Alduan Tartt, a Christian psychologist visits The Morning Hustle!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions)

As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, it is crucial to delve into the psychological aspects of the situation. During his appearance, Dr. Tartt focused on the relationships, healthy communication, and the importance of navigating relationships effectively and finding healthy ways to address negative emotions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Two takeaways from this interview were:
1. Dr. Tartt’s emphasis that all issues can be solved through proper communication and understanding, and that depression is real and should be handled with proper medication and therapy. Your environment should be safe, welcoming, and allow for growth.
2. Sleep is a major factor in your overall mental health! Don’t underestimate it.

The conversation extends to domestic violence, and the fact that it is not something that should be taken lightly.

Related Stories

If you or someone you know is experiencing issues with domestic violence, please contact your local police department or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, which is available 24/7.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

dr. tartt mental health mental health awareness

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Eminem Returns With New Single “Houdini,” Roddy Ricch Reflects On “Survivor’s Remorse,” & More

Megan Thee Stallion Shows The Power Of Self-Love In ‘L’OFFICIEL’s’ June Issue

Sexyy Red Makes Her WWE NXT Debut

Vivica A Fox Is Looking For ‘A Partner’ – Just In Case ‘You Have A Friend’

Man With Suspended License Confuses Judge After Calling Into Zoom Hearing While Driving

Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2024 BET Awards

Biggie’s Mother Voletta Wallace Wants To ‘Slap The Daylight’ Out Of Diddy

14 items

All The Rhythm, All The Blues: 14 R&B Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close