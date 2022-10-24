Shaq’s Telling His Life Story In New Four-Part HBO Documentary

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

One of the most polarizing athletes of all time is finally getting a documentary.

The only thing larger than Shaquille O’Neal’s stature is his personality, and HBO believes it too, as the company is prepping something big; a four-part docu-series. Entitled SHAQ, it will premiere on HBO Max next month and will feature in-depth interviews with O’Neal and cover everything from his early days as a basketball-loving kid in Newark, New Jersey, to a bonafide superstar in the NBA for almost 20 years.

His life will be chronicled in four episodes titled “From Shaquille to Shaq,” “The Rise,” “The Fall,” and “From Shaq to Shaquille.”

Career accolades aside, the episodes will also dive into his personal life, growing up in a military family, and what it’s like to become a businessman and sports broadcaster once his days on the court were complete.

Some key figures through his career will also be featured in SHAQ, like Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher, and Rick Fox, and his head coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley, and Jerry West, the former General Manager of the Los Angeles Lakers. To speak on his personal life, viewers will also hear from his mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, his siblings, and three of his kids, Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles.

O’Neal’s happy with how the documentary came out because it’s a real look into all respects of his life.

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point,” O’Neal said in HBO’s press release. “This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”

The docu-series is directed by Robert Alexander for Film 45 and will premiere on HBO Max beginning November 23 and weekly thereafter.

