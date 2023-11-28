10 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line (And We Wanted To Buy It)

Mary J. Blige has no problem stepping on necks. Literally.
Over the years, Mary J. Blige’s boots have become her signature style and, arguably, just as famous as she is. They are a culture classic, defining hip-hop ‘haute’ and fly-girl fabulousness.
Mary’s friend and long-time stylist, Misa Hylton, has been integral to her style evolution and boot takeover.
With nearly every red carpet premiere, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) appearance, tour stop, or stage performance, Mary steps out and slays. One thing consistent in these trendsetting moments is her killer knee-or-thigh-high boots.
Whether leather, fur-lined, denim-patched, bright-colored, gold studded, designer monogrammed, or jeweled, Mary J. Blige’s boots are a moment! The Queen of R&B and Soul’s boots are made for dancing, walking, sashaying, and everything in between.
Most recently, the 52-year-old singer celebrated Thanksgiving in a stunning pair of white snakeskin Christian Louboutin boots. Mary shared pictures of her footwear and ensemble on Instagram.
Mary styled her iconic red bottoms with a dramatic white Michael Kors fur coat, belt, and shorts. Her hair was platinum blonde and parted down the middle with dark roots.
Did Mary J. Blige confirm a new boot line?
Fans flooded Mary’s comment section. Between holiday greetings, commentators could not get enough of the monochromatic boot-centered look. “Whew Chile…. She done put em all to rest,” said one fan.
Some fans also called for the “Good Morning, Gorgeous” singer to start her own line of boots. “DROP A BOOTLINE MS MAAM. Puhleeeease. WE NEED A THIGH HIGH COLLECTION,” said one fan. And, “waits patiently for boot and fur collection to drop,” wrote another.
But this is not the first time fans have made this request. Actress Laci Mosley went viral last year, saying Mary invented the footwear. And, fans have taken to other social media accounts and news sites calling for “Mary couture.”
Following Mary’s 2023 Strength of a Woman (SOAW) Fest, rumors have also “confirmed” that the Queen may be starting her own boot line. One TikToker shared a screenshot from what appears to be the SOAW account.
While we wait patiently for a holiday miracle, let’s look at some of Mary J. Blige’s top boot looks. Our good Sis knows how to slay from the sole!
1. White Heat
We are THANKFUL for Mary and this hot boot look from Christian Louboutin.
2. Burberry Bliss
Only Mary could rock custom Burberry like this. The starlet stunned in floral, baroque boots to the 2023 Met Gala.
3. Birthday Boots
Mary celebrated her 52nd birthday with a cozy pair of green fur boots. The color pops against the pink and green-themed outfit.
4. Thigh High & IvorySource:Instagram
We are swooning over Mary’s classic thigh-high boots and denim look. By pairing a light wash denim with a lighter hue boot and fur, the Queen shows us the power of a casual slay.
5. The Louis Vuitton LEWKSource:Instagram
Mary coordinates from head to toe in a custom Louis Vuitton slay complete with a crop bubble coat, corset bodice, and monogram brown boots.
6. White MCM Monogram
One thing Mary is going to do is give us a designer boot look – from head to toe. Get into this white MCM monogram look, complete with a stiletto heel and pointed toe.
7. Royal Blue for the QueenSource:Instagram
Mary reigns as the queen she is in these bright royal blue boots. She pairs her fabulous footwear with a matching cable knit sweater and black fur vest.
8. It’s giving glitz and glamSource:Instagram
Mary stuns in a shimmering pair of black and silver mesh boots with rhinestone detailing with a matching bodycon dress. The look drips in glitz and glamour.
9. Tiered, Fringe, & Fabulous
Mary gives Western vibes in these olive green tiered shag boots. She pairs the boots with a satin dress in the same color, wavy blonde tresses, and oversized lenses.
10. MCM Moves
While performing with Nas in 2019, Mary rocked thigh-high MCM boots that we can’t stop thinking about. The butter leather shines under stage lights, and the matching jacket and gold chain details take the look over the top.
