The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

On Wednesday’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith read a text that Michael Jordan allegedly sent him early that morning, who denounced Curry as the best point guard and bestowed that honor on Magic Johnson.

“Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time with what you said,” Smith said of Jordan’s text. “Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic.”

The text continues with MJ explaining that determining what actually makes a point guard is crucial, but does give Curry his props for being an elite shooter.

“You must define point guard to really have a serious debate. Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time. … But Magic Johnson invented the triple-double, not true invented but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game,” Jordan wrote. “It’s a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best.”

Stats like triple-doubles are essential because while Magic had 138 in his career, Steph only has 13. He’s also got a career field goal percentage of 52 compared to Steph’s 47.5; Curry’s a two-time NBA MVP, to Magic’s three, and a four-time NBA champ compared to Magic’s five.

Curry still has time to improve his stats to strengthen his case, but keep in mind he turns 36 this season, so age isn’t on his side. Magic Johnson also missed four and half seasons after retiring from the NBA amid his HIV diagnosis, so his stats also had room to improve.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is having fun with the debate now that Jordan’s offered his opinion. See the reactions below.

Michael Jordan Chimes In On The Magic Johnson Vs. Steph Curry Debate, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com